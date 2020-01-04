Shares of JCI Down 30.8% Since Downtrend Call on Shares

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Johnson Controls (NYSE:JCI) on February 27th, 2020 at $38.66. In approximately 1 month, Johnson Controls has returned 30.83% as of today's recent price of $26.74.

Johnson Controls share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $44.82 and a 52-week low of $22.78 and are now trading 17% above that low price at $26.74 per share. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.5% while the 50-day MA has declined 2.3%.

Johnson Controls International plc (JCI) provides building products and technology solutions. The Company offers air systems, building management, HVAC controls, security, and fire safety solutions. JCI serves customers worldwide.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any changes in momentum for shares of Johnson Controls.

Log in and add Johnson Controls (JCI) to your watchlist today so you can receive a real-time alert when the shares are about to change trend.