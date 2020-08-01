Shares of JBL Up 38.8% Since Uptrend Call on Shares

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Jabil Inc (NYSE:JBL) on September 5th, 2019 at $29.66. In approximately 4 months, Jabil Inc has returned 38.76% as of today's recent price of $41.15.

In the past 52 weeks, Jabil Inc share prices have been bracketed by a low of $22.90 and a high of $44.20 and are now at $40.93, 79% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has climbed 0.7% while the 200-day MA has risen 0.7%.

Jabil Inc provides electronic manufacturing services. The Company offers digital prototyping, printed electronics, device integration, circuit designing, and volume board assembly services. Jabil serves automotive, consumer health, data centers, energy, and defense and aerospace sectors worldwide.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any shifts in the trajectory of Jabil Inc shares.

