Shares of IVZ Down 51.3% Since Downtrend Call on Shares

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Invesco Ltd (NYSE:IVZ) on February 24th, 2020 at $16.75. In approximately 1 month, Invesco Ltd has returned 51.34% as of today's recent price of $8.15.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Invesco Ltd have traded between a low of $7.38 and a high of $22.18 and are now at $8.02, which is 9% above that low price. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 1.02% lower and 3.79% lower over the past week, respectively.

Invesco Ltd. provides investment management services. The Company offers equity, fixed income, separate accounts, exchange traded, collective, and balance mutual funds. Invesco serves customers globally.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any changes in momentum for shares of Invesco Ltd.

