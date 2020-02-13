Shares of IVR Up 8.8% Since Uptrend Call on Shares

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Invesco Mortgage (NYSE:IVR) on November 11th, 2019 at $16.23. In approximately 3 months, Invesco Mortgage has returned 8.84% as of today's recent price of $17.67.

Invesco Mortgage share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $17.88 and a 52-week low of $14.81 and are now trading 19% above that low price at $17.67 per share. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has advanced 0.5%.

Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust. The Trust acquires, finances, and manages residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities and mortgage loans.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any shifts in the trajectory of Invesco Mortgage shares.

