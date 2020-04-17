Shares of ITT Up 9.8% Since Uptrend Call on Shares

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Itt Inc (NYSE:ITT) on March 25th, 2020 at $44.73. In approximately 3 weeks, Itt Inc has returned 9.84% as of today's recent price of $49.13.

Over the past year, Itt Inc has traded in a range of $35.41 to $75.56 and is now at $49.13, 39% above that low. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.51% lower and 2.98% lower over the past week, respectively.

ITT Inc. manufactures engineered components and customized technology solutions for industrial end-markets. The Company offers complex pumps to advanced brake pads to intricate connectors. ITT serves energy infrastructure, electronics, aerospace, and transportation sectors.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any shifts in the trajectory of Itt Inc shares.

