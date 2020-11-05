Shares of ITT Up 10.8% Since Uptrend Call on Shares

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Itt Inc (NYSE:ITT) on March 25th, 2020 at $44.73. In approximately 2 months, Itt Inc has returned 10.80% as of today's recent price of $49.56.

Itt Inc share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $75.56 and a 52-week low of $35.41 and are now trading 40% above that low price at $49.56 per share. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 3.2% while the 200-day MA has slid 0.6%.

ITT Inc. manufactures engineered components and customized technology solutions for industrial end-markets. The Company offers complex pumps to advanced brake pads to intricate connectors. ITT serves energy infrastructure, electronics, aerospace, and transportation sectors.

