Shares of ITRI Down 33.2% Since Downtrend Call on Shares

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Itron Inc (NASDAQ:ITRI) on February 25th, 2020 at $81.95. In approximately 3 weeks, Itron Inc has returned 33.22% as of today's recent price of $54.73.

Itron Inc share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $88.32 and a 52-week low of $45.54 and are now trading 20% above that low price at $54.73 per share. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0% lower and 1.95% lower over the past week, respectively.

Itron, Inc. provides solutions for collecting, communicating, and analyzing electric, gas, and water usage data. The Company sells its products to the utility industry. Itron designs, manufactures, markets, sells, installs, and services hardware, software, and integrated systems for handheld computer-based electronic meter reading and automatic meter reading systems.

