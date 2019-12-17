Shares of ITRI Up 65.1% Since Uptrend Call on Shares

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Itron Inc (NASDAQ:ITRI) on April 24th, 2019 at $51.51. In approximately 8 months, Itron Inc has returned 65.06% as of today's recent price of $85.02.

In the past 52 weeks, Itron Inc share prices have been bracketed by a low of $44.35 and a high of $85.36 and are now at $83.77, 89% above that low price. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.6% while the 50-day MA has advanced 0.9%.

Itron, Inc. provides solutions for collecting, communicating, and analyzing electric, gas, and water usage data. The Company sells its products to the utility industry. Itron designs, manufactures, markets, sells, installs, and services hardware, software, and integrated systems for handheld computer-based electronic meter reading and automatic meter reading systems.

