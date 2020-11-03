Shares of IT Down 27.1% Since Downtrend Call on Shares

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Gartner Inc (NYSE:IT) on February 25th, 2020 at $145.56. In approximately 2 weeks, Gartner Inc has returned 27.10% as of today's recent price of $106.11.

Over the past year, Gartner Inchas traded in a range of $106.05 to $171.77 and are now at $106.11. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.4% while the 50-day MA has declined 1.5%.

Gartner, Inc. provides research and analysis on the computer hardware, software, communications, and related information technology industries. The Company's business segments includes research, consulting, measurement, events, and executive programs.

