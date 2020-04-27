Shares of ISRG Up 13.5% Since Uptrend Call on Shares

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Intuitive Surgic (NASDAQ:ISRG) on March 25th, 2020 at $456.99. In approximately 1 month, Intuitive Surgic has returned 13.52% as of today's recent price of $518.79.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Intuitive Surgic have traded between a low of $360.50 and a high of $619.00 and are now at $518.79, which is 44% above that low price. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has declined 1.4%.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc. design, manufactures, and markets surgical systems. The Company offers endoscopes, endoscopic retractors and disectors, scissors, scalpels, forceps, needle holders, electrocautery, ultrasonic cutters, and accessories during surgical procedures. Intuitive Surgical operates worldwide.

