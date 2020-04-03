Shares of IRDM Call on Shares

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Iridium Communic (NASDAQ:IRDM) on December 24th, 2019 at $25.42. In approximately 2 months, Iridium Communic has returned 9.58% as of today's recent price of $27.85.

Iridium Communic share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $32.08 and a 52-week low of $7.41 and are now trading 276% above that low price at $27.85 per share. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has climbed 0.7% while the 200-day MA has remained constant.

Iridium Communications, Inc. offers mobile satellite communications services. The Company's satellites operate in a low-earth orbit and provide 100% global coverage. Iridium Holdings offers voice and data communications services to the United States and foreign governments; businesses; non-governmental organizations; and consumers.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any changes in momentum for shares of Iridium Communic.

Log in and add Iridium Communic (IRDM) to your watchlist today so you can receive a real-time alert when the shares are about to change trend.