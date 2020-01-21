Shares of IPHI Up 28.2% Since Uptrend Call on Shares

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Inphi Corp (NYSE:IPHI) on October 15th, 2019 at $64.81. In approximately 3 months, Inphi Corp has returned 28.25% as of today's recent price of $83.11.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Inphi Corp have traded between a low of $32.43 and a high of $84.30 and are now at $83.11, which is 156% above that low price. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 1.64% higher and 1.49% higher over the past week, respectively.

Inphi Corporation provides analog semiconductor solutions for the communications and computing markets. The Company solutions offers speed interface between analog signals and digital information in systems such as telecommunications transport systems, enterprise networking equipment, data center and enterprise servers, and storage platforms.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any shifts in the trajectory of Inphi Corp shares.

Log in and add Inphi Corp (IPHI) to your watchlist today so you can receive a real-time alert when the shares are about to change trend.