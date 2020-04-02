Shares of IO Down 14.7% Since Downtrend Call on Shares

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for ION Geophysical Corp (:IO) on January 15th, 2020 at $6.62. In approximately 3 weeks, ION Geophysical Corp has returned 14.65% as of today's recent price of $5.65.

Over the past year, ION Geophysical Corp has traded in a range of $5.29 to $17.46 and is now at $5.73, 8% above that low. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 1.1% while the 50-day MA has declined 2.1%.

