Shares of INTL Down 20.5% Since Downtrend Call on Shares

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Intl Fcstone Inc (NASDAQ:INTL) on February 25th, 2020 at $46.61. In approximately 2 weeks, Intl Fcstone Inc has returned 20.53% as of today's recent price of $37.04.

In the past 52 weeks, Intl Fcstone Inc share prices have been bracketed by a low of $34.10 and a high of $52.23 and are now at $37.04, 9% above that low price. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.09% higher and 1.21% lower over the past week, respectively.

INTL FCStone Inc. is a financial services holding company. The Company and its subsidiaries offer a broad spectrum of financial services to its customers throughout the world, including execution and advisory services in commodities, currencies, and international securities.

