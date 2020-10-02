Shares of INTC Up 30.1% Since Uptrend Call on Shares

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) on September 5th, 2019 at $50.52. In approximately 5 months, Intel Corp has returned 30.07% as of today's recent price of $65.71.

In the past 52 weeks, Intel Corp share prices have been bracketed by a low of $42.86 and a high of $69.29 and are now at $65.71, 53% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has climbed 1.3% while the 200-day MA has risen 0.3%.

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells computer components and related products. The Company major products include microprocessors, chipsets, embedded processors and microcontrollers, flash memory, graphic, network and communication, systems management software, conferencing, and digital imaging products.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any shifts in the trajectory of Intel Corp shares.

Log in and add Intel Corp (INTC) to your watchlist today so you can receive a real-time alert when the shares are about to change trend.