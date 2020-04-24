Shares of INOV Up 3.4% Since Uptrend Call on Shares

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Inovalon Holdi-A (NASDAQ:INOV) on April 7th, 2020 at $16.75. In approximately 2 weeks, Inovalon Holdi-A has returned 3.43% as of today's recent price of $17.32.

In the past 52 weeks, Inovalon Holdi-A share prices have been bracketed by a low of $8.60 and a high of $22.99 and are now at $17.32, 101% above that low price. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.3% while the 50-day MA has declined 1.7%.

Inovalon Holdings, Inc. operates as a technology company. The Company offers cloud-based platforms empowering a data-driven transformation from volume-based to value-based models throughout the healthcare industry.

