Shares of INGN Down 39.8% Since Downtrend Call on Shares

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Inogen Inc (NASDAQ:INGN) on January 6th, 2020 at $65.19. In approximately 2 months, Inogen Inc has returned 39.83% as of today's recent price of $39.22.

Inogen Inc share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $105.35 and a 52-week low of $31.21 and are now trading 26% above that low price at $39.22 per share. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 1% while the 50-day MA has declined 5.1%.

Inogen, Inc. develops and manufactures healthcare products. The Company offers oxygen concentrator, cart, carry bags, backpacks, external battery chargers, and universal power supply for obstructive pulmonary disease patients. Inogen distributes its products worldwide.

