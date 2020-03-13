Shares of ILMN Down 23.8% Since Downtrend Call on Shares

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Illumina Inc (NASDAQ:ILMN) on January 31st, 2020 at $292.85. In approximately 1 month, Illumina Inc has returned 23.75% as of today's recent price of $223.28.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Illumina Inc have traded between the current low of $222.32 and a high of $380.76 and are now at $227.82. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.4% while the 50-day MA has declined 2.2%.

Illumina, Inc. develops, manufactures and markets integrated systems for the large scale analysis of genetic variation and biological function. The Company provides a comprehensive line of products and services that currently serve the sequencing, genotyping and gene expression markets for genomic research centers, pharmaceutical companies, academic institutions and biotechnology companies.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any changes in momentum for shares of Illumina Inc.

Log in and add Illumina Inc (ILMN) to your watchlist today so you can receive a real-time alert when the shares are about to change trend.