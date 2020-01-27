Shares of IIVI Up 20.5% Since Uptrend Call on Shares

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Ii-Vi Inc (NASDAQ:IIVI) on December 11th, 2019 at $29.93. In approximately 2 months, Ii-Vi Inc has returned 20.49% as of today's recent price of $36.07.

Ii-Vi Inc share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $41.10 and a 52-week low of $22.60 and are now trading 60% above that low price at $36.07 per share. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.05% lower and 0.41% higher over the past week, respectively.

II-VI Incorporated designs engineered materials and optoelectronic components. The Company offers products to industrial, optical communications, military, life sciences, semiconductor equipment, and consumer markets. II-VI also manufactures semiconductor lasers and optics for high power industrial lasers, optical communications systems, datacenter connectivity, and 3D sensing.

