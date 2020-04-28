Shares of IFF Up 15.4% Since Uptrend Call on Shares

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Intl Flvr & Frag (NYSE:IFF) on April 7th, 2020 at $114.79. In approximately 3 weeks, Intl Flvr & Frag has returned 15.44% as of today's recent price of $132.51.

Over the past year, Intl Flvr & Frag has traded in a range of $92.14 to $152.95 and is now at $132.51, 44% above that low. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.2% while the 50-day MA has declined 0.6%.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. creates, manufactures, and supplies flavors and fragrances for the food, beverage, personal care, and household products industries. The Company's flavors and fragrances are individual ingredients and compounds of a large number of ingredients that are blended, mixed, and reacted together to produce proprietary formulas.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any shifts in the trajectory of Intl Flvr & Frag shares.

Log in and add Intl Flvr & Frag (IFF) to your watchlist today so you can receive a real-time alert when the shares are about to change trend.