Shares of IDCC Up 3.8% Since Uptrend Call on Shares

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Interdigital Inc (NASDAQ:IDCC) on September 10th, 2019 at $52.45. In approximately 4 months, Interdigital Inc has returned 3.78% as of today's recent price of $54.43.

Interdigital Inc share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $74.56 and a 52-week low of $47.02 and are now trading 16% above that low price at $54.43 per share. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.2% while the 50-day MA has remained constant.

InterDigital, Inc. of Pennsylvania develops technology for advanced digital wireless telecommunications applications. The Company offers both time division multiple access and wide band code division multiple access proprietary and standards compliant digital wireless technology to customers, licensees, and companies.

