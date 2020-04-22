Shares of IDA Up 6.1% Since Uptrend Call on Shares

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Idacorp Inc (NYSE:IDA) on March 26th, 2020 at $86.15. In approximately 4 weeks, Idacorp Inc has returned 6.07% as of today's recent price of $91.37.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Idacorp Inc have traded between a low of $69.05 and a high of $114.01 and are now at $91.37, which is 32% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 1% while the 200-day MA has remained constant.

IDACORP, Inc. operates as a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in southern Idaho, eastern Oregon, northern Nevada, and Wyoming. IDACORP maintains electricity and natural gas marketing operations, as well as manages affordable housing projects and other real estate investments.

