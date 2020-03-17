Shares of IBP Down 55.1% Since Downtrend Call on Shares

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Installed Buildi (NYSE:IBP) on February 26th, 2020 at $70.20. In approximately 3 weeks, Installed Buildi has returned 55.07% as of today's recent price of $31.54.

Installed Buildi share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $80.25 and the current low of $31.10 and are currently at $31.54 per share. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 2.1% while the 200-day MA has slid 0.3%.

Installed Building Products Inc installs residential insulation in the United States. The Company also installs complementary building products, including garage doors, rain gutters, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors.

