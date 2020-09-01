Shares of IBP Up 29.2% Since Uptrend Call on Shares

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Installed Buildi (NYSE:IBP) on May 3rd, 2019 at $54.24. In approximately 8 months, Installed Buildi has returned 29.22% as of today's recent price of $70.09.

Over the past year, Installed Buildi has traded in a range of $36.40 to $76.49 and is now at $70.09, 93% above that low. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.67% higher and 0.42% higher over the past week, respectively.

Installed Building Products Inc installs residential insulation in the United States. The Company also installs complementary building products, including garage doors, rain gutters, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors.

