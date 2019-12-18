Shares of I Down 70.3% Since Downtrend Call on Shares

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Intelsat Sa (NYSE:I) on November 12th, 2019 at $21.70. In approximately 1 month, Intelsat Sa has returned 70.25% as of today's recent price of $6.46.

Over the past year, Intelsat Sa has traded in a range of $5.55 to $27.05 and is now at $6.46, 16% above that low. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 5.8% while the 200-day MA has slid 1.4%.

Intelsat S.A. is a satellite services company that provides diversified communications services to the world's leading media companies, fixed and wireless telecommunications operators, data networking service providers for enterprise and mobile applications, multinational corporations and Internet service providers.

