Shares of I Down 68.9% Since Downtrend Call on Shares

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Intelsat Sa (NYSE:I) on November 12th, 2019 at $21.70. In approximately 1 month, Intelsat Sa has returned 68.94% as of today's recent price of $6.74.

Intelsat Sa share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $27.05 and a 52-week low of $5.55 and are now trading 21% above that low price at $6.74 per share. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.9% lower and 6.44% lower over the past week, respectively.

Intelsat S.A. is a satellite services company that provides diversified communications services to the world's leading media companies, fixed and wireless telecommunications operators, data networking service providers for enterprise and mobile applications, multinational corporations and Internet service providers.

