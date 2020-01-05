Shares of HVT Call on Shares

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Haverty Furnitur (NYSE:HVT) on February 24th, 2020 at $16.99. In approximately 2 months, Haverty Furnitur has returned 22.40% as of today's recent price of $13.18.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Haverty Furnitur have traded between a low of $9.81 and a high of $24.02 and are now at $13.18, which is 34% above that low price. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.4% while the 50-day MA has declined 3.4%.

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. sells home furnishing products. The Company offers bookcases, office chairs, file cabinets, lamps, pillows, mirrors, chests, display cabinets, and tables. Haverty Furniture markets its products worldwide.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any changes in momentum for shares of Haverty Furnitur.

Log in and add Haverty Furnitur (HVT) to your watchlist today so you can receive a real-time alert when the shares are about to change trend.