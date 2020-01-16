Shares of HUM Up 33.5% Since Uptrend Call on Shares

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM) on October 15th, 2019 at $273.36. In approximately 3 months, Humana Inc has returned 33.50% as of today's recent price of $364.94.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Humana Inc have traded between a low of $225.65 and a high of $376.39 and are now at $364.94, which is 62% above that low price. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.5% while the 50-day MA has advanced 1.1%.

Humana Inc. is a managed health care company with medical members located in the United States and Puerto Rico. The Company offers coordinated health care through health maintenance organizations, preferred provider organizations, point-of-service plans, and administrative services products. Humana offers its products to employer groups, government-sponsored plans, and individuals.

