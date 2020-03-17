Shares of HUBS Down 31.8% Since Downtrend Call on Shares

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Hubspot Inc (NYSE:HUBS) on February 24th, 2020 at $176.35. In approximately 3 weeks, Hubspot Inc has returned 31.84% as of today's recent price of $120.20.

In the past 52 weeks, Hubspot Inc share prices have been bracketed by a current low of $104.33 and a high of $207.47 and are now at $120.20. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.5% while the 50-day MA has declined 1.3%.

HubSpot, Inc. provides a cloud-based marketing and sales software platform. The Company offers integrated applications that helps in lead generation and social marketing.

