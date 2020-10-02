Shares of HUBG Up 15.6% Since Uptrend Call on Shares

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Hub Group-A (NASDAQ:HUBG) on November 15th, 2019 at $50.58. In approximately 3 months, Hub Group-A has returned 15.60% as of today's recent price of $58.47.

Over the past year, Hub Group-A has traded in a range of $38.08 to $60.41 and is now at $58.47, 54% above that low. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.6% while the 50-day MA has advanced 0.8%.

Hub Group, Inc. is a full-service transportation provider, offering intermodal, truck brokerage, and logistics services. The Company arranges for the movement of its customers' freight in containers and trailers over long distances. Hub Group operates through a nationwide network of hubs, located near significant concentrations of shipping customers and railheads.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any shifts in the trajectory of Hub Group-A shares.

Log in and add Hub Group-A (HUBG) to your watchlist today so you can receive a real-time alert when the shares are about to change trend.