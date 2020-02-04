Shares of HTH Down 28.8% Since Downtrend Call on Shares

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Hilltop Holdings (NYSE:HTH) on March 9th, 2020 at $19.83. In approximately 3 weeks, Hilltop Holdings has returned 28.79% as of today's recent price of $14.12.

Over the past year, Hilltop Holdings has traded in a range of $11.05 to $26.28 and is now at $14.12, 28% above that low. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.4% while the 50-day MA has declined 2.8%.

Hilltop Holdings Inc. is a diversified financial holding company. The Company's primary subsidiary is a Texas based regional commercial banking franchise. Hilltop's other holdings include a retail mortgage originator, a regional broker dealer and a property and casualty insurance provider.

