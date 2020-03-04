Shares of HTA Down 23.7% Since Downtrend Call on Shares

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Healthcare Tru-A (NYSE:HTA) on March 12th, 2020 at $28.94. In approximately 3 weeks, Healthcare Tru-A has returned 23.69% as of today's recent price of $22.08.

Healthcare Tru-A share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $34.22 and a 52-week low of $20.61 and are now trading 6% above that low price at $21.89 per share. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.4% while the 50-day MA has declined 2.1%.

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust. The Company purchases medical office and healthcare-related assets, as well as owns medical office buildings, hospitals, and assisted living facilities.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any changes in momentum for shares of Healthcare Tru-A.

Log in and add Healthcare Tru-A (HTA) to your watchlist today so you can receive a real-time alert when the shares are about to change trend.