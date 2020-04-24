Shares of HST Call on Shares

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Host Hotels & Re (NYSE:HST) on April 3rd, 2020 at $9.27. In approximately 3 weeks, Host Hotels & Re has returned 16.68% as of today's recent price of $10.81.

Over the past year, Host Hotels & Re has traded in a range of $7.86 to $19.99 and is now at $10.87, 38% above that low. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.94% lower and 3.77% lower over the past week, respectively.

Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. is a real estate trust. The Trust which owns or holds controlling interests in upscale and luxury full-service hotel lodging properties in areas that include Washington, D.C., Toronto and Calgary, Canada, Mexico City, Mexico and Santiago, Chile, as well as Italy, Spain, Poland, Belgium, the Netherlands, and the United Kingdom.

