Shares of HSII Down 25.3% Since Downtrend Call on Shares

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Heidrick & Strug (NASDAQ:HSII) on January 30th, 2020 at $29.52. In approximately 2 months, Heidrick & Strug has returned 25.30% as of today's recent price of $22.05.

Heidrick & Strug share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $42.30 and a 52-week low of $19.03 and are now trading 13% above that low price at $21.51 per share. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.47% lower and 2.22% lower over the past week, respectively.

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. operates as an executive search firm with worldwide operations. The Company identifies, evaluates, and recommends qualified candidates for senior level executive positions. Heidrick & Struggles provides its services to clients such as middle market and emerging growth companies and governmental organizations.

