MySmarTrend
  • Return to Headlines

Shares of HSII Down 25.3% Since Downtrend Call on Shares

Written on Thu, 03/19/2020 - 1:12am
By Nick Russo

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Heidrick & Strug (NASDAQ:HSII) on January 30th, 2020 at $29.52. In approximately 2 months, Heidrick & Strug has returned 25.30% as of today's recent price of $22.05.

Heidrick & Strug share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $42.30 and a 52-week low of $19.03 and are now trading 13% above that low price at $21.51 per share. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.47% lower and 2.22% lower over the past week, respectively.

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. operates as an executive search firm with worldwide operations. The Company identifies, evaluates, and recommends qualified candidates for senior level executive positions. Heidrick & Struggles provides its services to clients such as middle market and emerging growth companies and governmental organizations.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any changes in momentum for shares of Heidrick & Strug.

Log in and add Heidrick & Strug (HSII) to your watchlist today so you can receive a real-time alert when the shares are about to change trend.

Keywords: spotlights heidrick & strug

Ticker(s): HSII

Contact Nick Russo

Most popular headline

Site off-line | Pressflow

Site off-line

The site is currently not available due to technical problems. Please try again later. Thank you for your understanding.

If you are the maintainer of this site, please check your database settings in the settings.php file and ensure that your hosting provider's database server is running. For more help, see the handbook, or contact your hosting provider.