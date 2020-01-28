Shares of HSC Down 26.5% Since Downtrend Call on Shares

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Harsco Corp (NYSE:HSC) on January 13th, 2020 at $20.38. In approximately 2 weeks, Harsco Corp has returned 26.55% as of today's recent price of $14.97.

Harsco Corp share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $27.97 and the current low of $14.37 and are currently at $14.40 per share. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.3% while the 50-day MA has declined 1.6%.

Harsco Corporation is an industrial services and engineered products company. The Company offers industrial mill services, gas control, and containment products, scaffolding services, and railway maintenance. Harsco is also involved in other lines of business including process equipment, industrial grating and bridge decking, pipe fittings, slag abrasives, and roofing granules.

