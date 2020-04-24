Shares of HRTG Call on Shares

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Heritage Insuran (NYSE:HRTG) on October 8th, 2019 at $13.79. In approximately 7 months, Heritage Insuran has returned 22.12% as of today's recent price of $10.74.

Heritage Insuran share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $16.38 and a 52-week low of $7.50 and are now trading 43% above that low price at $10.74 per share. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.77% lower and 1.36% lower over the past week, respectively.

Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. operates as a property and casualty insurance holding company. The Company provides personal residential insurance for single-family homeowners and condominium owners. Heritage Insurance manages all aspects of insurance underwriting, actuarial analysis, distribution, and claims processing and adjusting in the State of Florida.

