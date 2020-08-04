Shares of HRB Down 37.6% Since Downtrend Call on Shares

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for H&R Block Inc (NYSE:HRB) on February 4th, 2020 at $22.39. In approximately 2 months, H&R Block Inc has returned 37.61% as of today's recent price of $13.97.

Over the past year, H&R Block Inc has traded in a range of $11.29 to $29.62 and is now at $13.97, 24% above that low. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.9% while the 50-day MA has declined 3.3%.

H&R Block, Inc. provides a wide range of financial products and services through its subsidiaries. The Company provides tax services to the general public, accounting and consulting services, and consumer financial and personal productivity software. H&R Block provides its tax services to clients in the United States and other countries.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any changes in momentum for shares of H&R Block Inc.

