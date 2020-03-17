Shares of HOMB Down 29.6% Since Downtrend Call on Shares

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Home Bancshares (NASDAQ:HOMB) on February 25th, 2020 at $18.64. In approximately 3 weeks, Home Bancshares has returned 29.59% as of today's recent price of $13.12.

Over the past year, Home Bancshares has traded in a range of $12.19 to $21.04 and is now at $13.12, 8% above that low. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.41% lower and 2.08% lower over the past week, respectively.

Home BancShares Inc. is a bank holding company whose subsidiaries provide a range of commercial and retail banking services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals and municipalities. The Banks serve central Arkansas, and the Florida Keys and southwestern Florida.

