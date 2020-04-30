Shares of HOMB Up 12.6% Since Uptrend Call on Shares

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Home Bancshares (NASDAQ:HOMB) on April 9th, 2020 at $13.62. In approximately 3 weeks, Home Bancshares has returned 12.56% as of today's recent price of $15.33.

Over the past year, Home Bancshares has traded in a range of $9.71 to $21.04 and is now at $15.32, 58% above that low. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.4% while the 50-day MA has declined 2%.

Home BancShares Inc. is a bank holding company whose subsidiaries provide a range of commercial and retail banking services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals and municipalities. The Banks serve central Arkansas, and the Florida Keys and southwestern Florida.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any shifts in the trajectory of Home Bancshares shares.

Log in and add Home Bancshares (HOMB) to your watchlist today so you can receive a real-time alert when the shares are about to change trend.