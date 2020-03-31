MySmarTrend
Shares of HMTV Down 35.4% Since Downtrend Call on Shares

Written on Tue, 03/31/2020 - 1:10am
By David Diaz

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Hemisphere Media (NASDAQ:HMTV) on February 24th, 2020 at $13.23. In approximately 1 month, Hemisphere Media has returned 35.37% as of today's recent price of $8.55.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Hemisphere Media have traded between a low of $8.21 and a high of $15.26 and are now at $8.50, which is 4% above that low price. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.7% while the 50-day MA has declined 2.7%.

Hemisphere Media Group, Inc. is a Spanish language media company targeting the Hispanic TV and cable networks business. The Company owns and operates Spanish-language movie, news, and entertainment channels.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any changes in momentum for shares of Hemisphere Media.

