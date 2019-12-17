Shares of HMST Up 18.3% Since Uptrend Call on Shares

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Homestreet Inc (NASDAQ:HMST) on September 13th, 2019 at $28.79. In approximately 3 months, Homestreet Inc has returned 18.26% as of today's recent price of $34.04.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Homestreet Inc have traded between a low of $20.50 and a high of $34.04 and are now at $34.04, which is 66% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has climbed 1.2% while the 200-day MA has risen 0.3%.

HomeStreet, Inc. operates as a diversified financial services company serving customers primarily in the western United States, including Hawaii. The Company principally engaged in commercial lending, commercial and consumer retail banking, and real estate lending.

