Shares of HMN Down 20.9% Since Downtrend Call on Shares

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Horace Mann Educ (NYSE:HMN) on February 27th, 2020 at $41.79. In approximately 1 month, Horace Mann Educ has returned 20.94% as of today's recent price of $33.04.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Horace Mann Educ have traded between a low of $30.61 and a high of $48.15 and are now at $32.79, which is 7% above that low price. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.4% while the 50-day MA has declined 2.6%.

Horace Mann Educators Corporation is an insurance holding company. The Company markets and underwrites personal lines of property and casualty insurance, retirement annuities, and life insurance. Horace Mann markets its products primarily to educators and other employees of public schools and their families.

