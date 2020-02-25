Shares of HLX Down 13.2% Since Downtrend Call on Shares

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Helix Energy Sol (NYSE:HLX) on January 23rd, 2020 at $8.66. In approximately 1 month, Helix Energy Sol has returned 13.16% as of today's recent price of $7.52.

Helix Energy Sol share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $10.00 and a 52-week low of $6.75 and are now trading 11% above that low price at $7.52 per share. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.08% higher and 0.55% lower over the past week, respectively.

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. is a marine contractor and operator of offshore oil and gas properties and production facilities. The Company seeks to align the interests of the producer and contractor by investing in mature offshore oil and gas properties, hub production facilities, and undeveloped reserve plays.

