Shares of HLI Up 15.3% Since Uptrend Call on Shares

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Houlihan Lokey I (NYSE:HLI) on October 15th, 2019 at $45.78. In approximately 4 months, Houlihan Lokey I has returned 15.32% as of today's recent price of $52.79.

Houlihan Lokey I share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $52.97 and a 52-week low of $41.80 and are now trading 25% above that low price at $52.43 per share. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.2% while the 50-day MA has advanced 0.6%.

Houlihan Lokey, Inc. operates as an investment bank. The Company offers mergers and acquisitions, financial restructuring, capital markets, strategic consulting, and financial advisory services. Houlihan Lokey serves customers worldwide.

