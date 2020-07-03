Shares of HIW Call on Shares

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Highwoods Prop (NYSE:HIW) on December 27th, 2019 at $48.14. In approximately 2 months, Highwoods Prop has returned 0.86% as of today's recent price of $47.72.

Over the past year, Highwoods Prophas traded in a range of $0.00 to $52.76 and are now at $0.00. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 200-day MA has risen 0.2%.

Highwoods Properties, Inc., with its operating partnership and subsidiaries, develops, manages, leases, and acquires suburban office and industrial properties. Highwoods Properties has expanded into markets throughout the southeastern and midwestern United States.

