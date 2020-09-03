Shares of HII Down 20.5% Since Downtrend Call on Shares

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Huntington Ingal (NYSE:HII) on February 13th, 2020 at $256.87. In approximately 4 weeks, Huntington Ingal has returned 20.47% as of today's recent price of $204.29.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Huntington Ingal have traded between a low of $196.26 and a high of $279.71 and are now at $204.29, which is 4% above that low price. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.01% higher and 1.69% lower over the past week, respectively.

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (HII) designs, builds, and maintains nuclear and non-nuclear ships for the United States Navy and Coast Guard. The Company also provides after-market services for military ships worldwide. HII consists of two primary business divisions, Newport News Shipbuilding and Ingalls Shipbuilding.

