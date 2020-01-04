Shares of HIBB Down 55.4% Since Downtrend Call on Shares

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Hibbett Sports I (NASDAQ:HIBB) on February 10th, 2020 at $23.78. In approximately 2 months, Hibbett Sports I has returned 55.42% as of today's recent price of $10.60.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Hibbett Sports I have traded between a low of $7.33 and a high of $30.98 and are now at $10.60, which is 45% above that low price. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.7% while the 50-day MA has declined 4.8%.

Hibbett Sports, Inc. operates a chain of sporting goods stores in the southeastern United States. The Company sells athletic footwear products, apparels, and equipment.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any changes in momentum for shares of Hibbett Sports I.

