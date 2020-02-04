Shares of HFWA Down 26.7% Since Downtrend Call on Shares

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Heritage Finl (NASDAQ:HFWA) on January 22nd, 2020 at $27.29. In approximately 2 months, Heritage Finl has returned 26.71% as of today's recent price of $20.00.

In the past 52 weeks, Heritage Finl share prices have been bracketed by a low of $17.07 and a high of $31.77 and are now at $20.00, 17% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 0.7% while the 200-day MA has slid 0.2%.

Heritage Financial Corporation of Washington is the holding company for Heritage Bank and Central Valley Bank. The Banks attract deposits from the general public and use those funds to originate a variety of commercial and consumer loans. Heritage operates in the south Puget Sound region of Washington State, while Central Valley operates in Yakima and Kittitas Counties, Washington.

