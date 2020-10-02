Shares of HFC Down 20.1% Since Downtrend Call on Shares

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Hollyfrontier Co (NYSE:HFC) on November 8th, 2019 at $53.91. In approximately 3 months, Hollyfrontier Co has returned 20.13% as of today's recent price of $43.06.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Hollyfrontier Co have traded between a low of $37.73 and a high of $58.88 and are now at $43.06, which is 14% above that low price. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.2% while the 50-day MA has declined 1.9%.

HollyFrontier Corporation, through its affiliates, refines, transports, stores, and markets petroleum products. The Company's refineries produce light products such as gasoline, diesel fuel, and jet fuel which are marketed in the southwestern United States, northern Mexico, and Montana.

