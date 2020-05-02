Shares of HELE Up 61.4% Since Uptrend Call on Shares

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Helen Of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) on April 11th, 2019 at $118.90. In approximately 10 months, Helen Of Troy has returned 61.43% as of today's recent price of $191.93.

Helen Of Troy share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $196.67 and a 52-week low of $108.31 and are now trading 77% above that low price at $191.93 per share. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.7% while the 50-day MA has advanced 1.2%.

Helen of Troy Limited designs, produces, and markets brand-name hair dryers, curling irons, hair setters, women's shavers, brushes, combs, hair accessories, mirrors, and comfort products. The Company's products are sold through mass merchandisers, drug chains, warehouse clubs, and grocery stores.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any shifts in the trajectory of Helen Of Troy shares.

Log in and add Helen Of Troy (HELE) to your watchlist today so you can receive a real-time alert when the shares are about to change trend.